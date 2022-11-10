Kyiv: Actor 'loans' Oscar to Zelenskyy until victory

Kyiv: Actor Sean Penn, who is making a documentary about Russia's invasion of Ukraine, has “loaned” one of his two Oscars to President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and told him: “When you win, bring it back to Malibu.” ap
Eye-disease drug may help fight Covid: Study
Los Angeles: A drug already approved in the US for eye disease may stop the reproduction of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19, according to a study. The clinical trials of the drug, verteporfin, would be launched soon. pti
Chinese rocket debris found in Philippines
Manila: Philippine officials on Wednesday said suspected debris from a recent Chinese rocket launch had been found in sea off two provinces and they were pressing efforts to ratify two UN treaties for damages from space launches. pti
Texas to execute man for killing mother 20 yrs ago
Houston: Texas inmate Tracy Beatty (61) whose lawyers say has a history of mental illness faces execution for killing his mother and burying her body in her backyard nearly 20 years ago. ap
Sirsa Dera follower accused of sacrilege shot dead in Punjab's Kotkapura
Sikh prayer books issued to UK military personnel after 100 years
Enforcement Directorate arrests 2 men in money-laundering case linked to Delhi excise policy
I-T raid on Jalandhar premises of industrialist and newspaper owner
Shital Vij is the owner of Dainik Sawera newspaper