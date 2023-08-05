Kyiv hits Russian naval base, warship damaged

Kyiv, August 4

A Russian warship was seriously damaged in an overnight Ukrainian naval drone attack on Russia’s Black Sea navy base at Novorossiysk, the first time the Ukrainian navy has projected its power so far from the country’s shores.

The port, which handles 2% of the world’s oil supply and also exports grain, temporarily halted civilian ship movement before resuming normal operations, according to the Caspian Pipeline Consortium which operates an oil terminal there.

China to attend talks on Ukraine China said on Friday it would send a senior official to Saudi Arabia for talks on Ukraine, in a diplomatic coup for Kyiv & the West

Chinese Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs Li Hui will visit Jeddah for the talks, China's foreign ministry said

Russia’s Defence Ministry said a Ukrainian attack by two sea drones had been repelled in the waters outside the base and that the drones had been destroyed.

A Ukrainian intelligence source said the Olenegorsky Gornyak, a Russian navy landing ship with around 100 servicemen on board, had been hit by a sea drone.

The strike on Novorossiysk marks the first time a commercial Russian port has been targeted in the 18-month conflict.

A source with knowledge of the port’s operations said a large Russian naval vessel had to be towed ashore because it could not move under its own power after being damaged.

The source, who did not name the vessel, said oil and grain loadings were still taking place at the port, which resumed normal operations hours after the attack.

Ukraine referred to the Olenegorsky Gornyak without directly claiming responsibility for the attack.

The Kremlin referred questions to the defence ministry, which did not immediately respond to a request for comment. — Agencies

#Russia #Ukraine