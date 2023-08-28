Kyiv probes collision of warplanes

Kyiv, August 27
Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots. Ukraine's air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said it wasn't immediately clear how long the probe would take.
Russian forces, in the meantime, targeted central and northern regions of Ukraine with cruise missiles overnight. Ukraine's air force on Sunday reported air defences successfully intercepted four of them.
The falling debris left two persons injured. — Agencies
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shobha yatra LIVE: Security stepped up in Nuh, drones deployed for surveillance
Police not taking any chances in Gurugram and vicinity
Shobha yatra: Wary of violence, Nuh residents choose to remain indoors today
Locals fear outsiders may create trouble
15 seers may be allowed for symbolic yatra in Nuh
Nuh sealed, no entry without district ID card: Police
2 students die by suicide in Rajasthan's Kota within 5 hours; coaching institutes told not to hold tests for 2 months
Both had scored low marks in tests