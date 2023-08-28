Kyiv probes collision of warplanes

Kyiv, August 27

Ukrainian authorities have launched an investigation after a midair collision between two warplanes in the west of the country killed three pilots. Ukraine's air force spokesman Yuri Ihnat said it wasn't immediately clear how long the probe would take.

Russian forces, in the meantime, targeted central and northern regions of Ukraine with cruise missiles overnight. Ukraine's air force on Sunday reported air defences successfully intercepted four of them.

The falling debris left two persons injured. — Agencies

