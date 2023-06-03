Kyiv shelled port of Berdyansk: Russia

Moscow, June 2

A Russian-installed official in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region said on Friday that Ukrainian forces shelled the Russian-controlled port city of Berdyansk on the Sea of Azov and that nine persons had been reported injured.

“Information on the fatalities is being clarified,” Vladimir Rogov said on the Telegram messaging app. He shared a video that appeared to show a large cloud of grey smoke rising from near the port area.

Zaporizhzhia is one of the five Ukrainian regions, including the Crimea peninsula, that Russia claims to have annexed.

Meanwhile, the governor of Russia’s Belgorod region said that two people were killed and four others injured on Friday after Ukraine shelled a town near the border, while officials in nearby regions reported overnight drone attacks. — Reuters