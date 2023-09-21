Kyiv’s 32 allies oppose Moscow in UN court

The Hague, September 20
Ukraine’s international allies filed into the UN’s top court on Wednesday to support Kyiv’s case against Russia that alleges Moscow twisted the genocide convention to manufacture a pretext for its invasion last year. The hearing came a day after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the UN General Assembly in New York that Russia was “weaponising” everything from food and energy to abducted children in its war against Ukraine — and warned world leaders that the same could happen to them.
An unprecedented 32 states were making brief legal arguments on Wednesday to the 16-judge panel at the International Court of Justice, which is holding hearings into Moscow’s assertions that the world court does not have jurisdiction and should throw out Ukraine’s case.
Kyiv filed its case two days after Russia invaded Ukraine. It argues that the attack was based on false claims by Russia of acts of genocide in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions of eastern Ukraine. — Agencies
China visit in Oct: Putin
Russia’s President Vladimir Putin said he accepted an invitation from his Chinese counterpart to visit China in October.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
454 vs 2: Lok Sabha passes women’s Bill; Amit Shah says to be effective post 2029
Sonia Gandhi pitches for OBC quota within reserved seats, in...
Indian-origin MP says Canadian Hindus 'soft targets', urges them to be calm, vigilant
The Hindu MP says Pannun is trying to provoke the Hindu-Cana...
Class 9 student in Lucknow dies of heart attack in school
The child develops breathlessness while attending class foll...