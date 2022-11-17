Labour MP seeks funds for Indian languages

PTI

London: An opposition Labour Party politician, Gareth James, is seeking government funding to boost the uptake of Indian languages, including Gujarati, Bengali, and Punjabi, by the students in British schools. PTI

Indian-origin doctor gets Australian Award

Melbourne: A 56-year-old Indian-origin paediatrician, Angraj Khillan, was honoured with the prestigious 2023 Victorian Australian of the Year Award. He is the co-founder of Health Awareness Society of Australia.