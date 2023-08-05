Landslide kills 11 in Georgian mountain resort

August 5
A landslide killed at least 11 people in the mountain resort town of Shovi in Georgia, the Ministry of Internal Affairs reported on Friday.
The landslide struck the resort in the Racha region, known for its mineral water, on Thursday.
Drone footage of the landslide showed mud, tree trunks and other debris partly covering the lush green valley.
According to Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Garibashvili, dozens of people were still missing. The Interior Ministry said rescue operations were under way.
