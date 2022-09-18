Landslides claim 17 lives in Nepal

PTI

Kathmandu, September 17

At least 17 persons have died in landslides triggered by heavy rains in western Nepal in the past 24 hours.

The landslides occurred in different parts of the Achham district of the Sudurpaschim province, which has been badly affected by floods caused by incessant rainfall.

Eleven persons sustained injuries and three others went missing in the landslides.

According to acting chief district officer Dipesh Rijal, the number of casualties could increase. Nepal Police personnel have been mobilised and rescue work is on to search for the missing people.