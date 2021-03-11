Landslides, floods kill 31 in Brazil

Brasilia, May 29
Landslides caused by heavy rains killed at least 29 persons in the state of Pernambuco in northeast Brazil on Saturday.
In Alagoas, another state in the region, two persons died when they were swept away in river flooding on Friday. More than 1,000 people have been forced to leave their homes because of the flooding in Pernambuco, civil defense officials said. — AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
30 rounds, singer Sidhu Moosewala shot dead, day after security pruned
Eight men armed with assault rifles attack singer; Waylaid n...
Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar behind Sidhu Moosewala’s killing, says Punjab DGP
Different weapons used in incident | SIT set up to probe mur...
Security of Punjabi singer-turned-politician Sidhu Moosewala pruned despite IB report
But Punjab DGP defends it