Lanka appoints advisory panel to help resolve growing debt crisis, engage with IMF

Govt parliamentary group meets with PM Rajapaksa to discuss urgent steps necessary to improve situation

Lanka appoints advisory panel to help resolve growing debt crisis, engage with IMF

Photo for representational purpose only.

PTI

Colombo, April 7

The Sri Lankan government has appointed an advisory committee comprising eminent economic and fiscal experts to provide guidance on addressing the current debt crisis and engaging with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other lenders as the country struggles to combat the unprecedented shortage of foreign reserves.

The Presidential Advisory Group on Multilateral Engagement and Debt Sustainability includes Indrajit Coomaraswamy, former governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka and former director of the Economic Affairs Division of the Commonwealth Secretariat, according to a statement issued by the President Media Division on Wednesday.

"Among the responsibilities that the Presidential Advisory Group will undertake are to engage in discussions with relevant Sri Lankan institutions and officials engaging with the IMF and to provide guidance that will address the present debt crisis and lead towards sustainable and inclusive recovery for Sri Lanka," the statement said.

A government parliamentary group met with Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa on Wednesday to discuss urgent steps that must be taken to improve the situation so that citizens would no longer need to stand in long queues for fuel, gas and essentials, Shehan Semasinghe, a state minister, said.

Sri Lankans have protested for weeks over lengthy power cuts and shortages of gas, food and other basic goods. The public anger has prompted nearly all Cabinet ministers to quit, and scores of lawmakers to leave Rajapaksa's government.

Meanwhile, police said they are planning to deploy a special security arrangement for key locations such as the President's House, Presidential Secretariat, Prime Minister's residence-cum-office and Parliament in view of the growing public protests over the country's worst economic crisis.

India had recently announced to extend a USD 1 billion line of credit to Sri Lanka as part of its financial assistance to the country to deal with the economic crisis following a previous USD 500 billion line of credit in February to help it purchase petroleum products.

The Indian High Commission on Wednesday announced the arrival of two more shipments of fuel to Colombo under the Indian credit line.

"Total supply of various types of fuel under Indian assistance now stands at more than 270,000 MT,” it said.

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Nation

Group sex video involving schoolteacher, her students goes viral; probe under way

2
Coronavirus

Covid-19: First case of Omicron's new sub-variant XE detected in Mumbai, says BMC; data to be sent for further scrutiny

3
Punjab

Sunil Jakhar faces flak for 'objectionable language' against Dalits, Congress leader Verka seeks his expulsion

4
Schools

Collected Rs 94 cr for exams never held, PSEB now charges for marksheet

5
World

In latest video clip, Al-Qaeda chief uses Karnataka hijab row to target democracy in India

6
Haryana

4-year-old's murder rocks Karnal, family suspects role of relatives

7
Chandigarh

Major fire at Chandigarh's Dadu Majra waste dumping ground; locals inconvenienced

8
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

9
J & K

Kashmiri Pandits in panic after targeted attacks

10
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Don't Miss

View All
Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius
Delhi

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Putin's daughters’ role in Russian government and here is why US is targeting them
Trending

Why US is targeting Putin's daughters Katerina and Maria

No carnivore escaped from zoo, says official
Chandigarh

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents
Chandigarh

Mask off, feels like we’re back in pre-Covid times, say Chandigarh residents

Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter
Business

Elon Musk buys 9.2% in Twitter

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah blasted for their ‘misbehaviour’ towards Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say ‘they know Miss India will replace them soon’
Trending

Video: Shilpa Shetty, Badshah slammed for their 'misbehaviour' with Harnaaz Sandhu on India's Got Talent; netizens say 'they know Miss India will replace them all'

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab
Pollywood

Happy birthday Kapil Sharma: This man earned it hard way, a sneak peek into his lavish lifestyle in Mumbai and Punjab

On April Fool’s Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption
Entertainment

On April Fool's Day, Dharmendra shares picture with son Bobby Doel, fans get emotional after reading the caption

Top Stories

US warns India against aligning with Russia

US warns India against aligning with Russia

India has declined to level sanctions against Russia, as oth...

Over 5,000, including 210 children, killed in Mariupol since Russian invasion: Mayor

Russia-Ukraine War: 210 children in over 5,000 people killed in Ukraine's Mariupol since Russian invasion, claims Mayor

Following AAP’s popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, says Manish Sisodia

Following AAP's popularity, BJP wants to change its CM in Himachal, claims Manish Sisodia

Says the saffron party wants to install Anurag Thakur as CM ...

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court to resume hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

Pakistan crisis LIVE updates: Supreme Court resumes hearing to decide fate of PM Imran Khan

BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert

BSF recovers arms, ammunition near Indo-Pak border in Jammu; troops on alert

Troops regularly patrolled areas near 3-tier border fencing ...

Cities

View All

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

Amritsar: As leaders shift loyalties, need felt to have anti-defection law

‘Dissolving sub-committees of Amritsar Municipal Corporation unconstitutional’

Amritsar: ASI shifted to Chandigarh on graft allegation

Now, meet Amritsar DC Harpreet Singh Sudan daily from 11 am to 1:30 pm

Seva Kendras to provide services on all seven days

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over ‘tax evasion’ charge

Bathinda: Excise Department sleuths raid book shops over 'tax evasion' charge

'Ragging' at AIIMS-Bathinda: Student's family seeks probe

No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

Chandigarh: No lessons learnt, another blaze at Dadu Majra dump

No carnivore escaped from Chhatbir Zoo, says official

Panchkula railway overbridge misses another deadline

Electric Vehicle Policy: Chandigarh Administration mulls single-window system

Complaint to police by kin not threat to life & liberty, says Punjab and Haryana High Court

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

CNG price hiked by Rs 2.50 per kg for second day in a row in national capital

Heat wave likely in Delhi today, maximum temperature can reach 40 degrees Celsius

Crime graph on rise in city, periphery

Crime graph on rise in Jalandhar, periphery

‘Need to rid kabaddi of unruly elements’

Jalandhar: Construction work begins on 66ft road

No salaries, NCLP teachers hold protest in Jalandhar

Online transfer policy to continue: Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC’s Waterfront site

Concrete removed around trees at Ludhiana MC's Waterfront site

Vigilance team raids Ludhiana Improvement Trust office

Malhar Road will be widened: AAP MLA Gurpreet Gogi

Ludhiana: 4-year-old missing girl recovered

Man arrested for attempting to rape five-year-old girl at Dugri, Ludhiana

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

2 murders in 24 hours rock Patiala

12,500-kg skimmed milk powder, 620-kg paneer seized in Samana

Patiala Municipal Corporation’s move to collect security deposit from illegal building owners hits a roadblock

Fire breaks out at Bishan Nagar house in Patiala

Dairy Shifting Project: Patiala Municipal Corporation officials to meet Punjab CM