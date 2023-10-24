Lanka assures China of support in BRI project

Colombo, October 23
Debt-ridden Sri Lanka has assured China of its continued active participation in the controversial Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) during the recent visit of President Ranil Wickremesinghe to Beijing.
Wickremesinghe visited China from October 16 to 20 to attend the third Belt and Road Forum for International Cooperation hosted by Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka has a total foreign debt of USD 46.9 billion, 52 per cent of which is owed to China, its largest lender.
The Belt and Road Initiative has been facing criticism from the United States, India and several other nations across the world.
