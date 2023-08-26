Lanka: Planning development with Indian aid

Colombo, August 25
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has pledged to transform the Tamil-dominated Eastern Province, particularly the Trincomalee district, into a multifaceted hub and underscored the need to engage Indian assistance for it.
Addressing a special committee meeting on the developmental initiatives within the province on Thursday, the president asserted the acceleration of the Eastern Development Project and emphasised fostering a conducive environment to reinvigorate the island nation’s cash-strapped economy.
Stressing the need to engage India’s assistance for this project, Wickremesinghe highlighted its strategic importance, a release by the President’s Office said.
President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who is also the finance minister, stressed India’s collaborative role in the transformation.
