Lanka PM thanks India for support

Colombo, May 27
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday expressed appreciation for the support India has been extending to his country during "this difficult period".
Wickremesinghe also said he was "grateful" for the positive response from India and Japan on the proposal made for the Quad members to take the lead in setting up a foreign aid consortium to assist the crisis-hit island nation.
Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he had a conversation with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. "I expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period. I look forward to further strengthening ties between our nations," he wrote.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
On road to recovery despite headwinds: RBI
Reserves robust, will withstand global spillovers
Seniority in postings went for toss in Punjab during Vijay Singla's 2 month stint as Health Minister
Entry-level officer made Civil Surgeon