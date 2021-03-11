Lanka PM thanks India for support

PTI

Colombo, May 27

Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Friday expressed appreciation for the support India has been extending to his country during "this difficult period".

Wickremesinghe also said he was "grateful" for the positive response from India and Japan on the proposal made for the Quad members to take the lead in setting up a foreign aid consortium to assist the crisis-hit island nation.

Taking to Twitter, the Prime Minister said he had a conversation with India's Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday. "I expressed our country's appreciation for the support India has extended during this difficult period. I look forward to further strengthening ties between our nations," he wrote.