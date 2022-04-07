Lanka Prez won't quit under 'any condition'

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 6

Despite an apparent loss of majority in Parliament and over a week of countrywide protests, Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa on Wednesday refused to give up power. Speaking on his behalf, reappointed Highway Minister Johnston Fernando said in Parliament that, “The President has a mandate of 69 lakh people. As a government we want to say clearly that the President will not resign under any condition. We will fight this.”

Fernando was responding to an observation from Opposition leader Lakshman Kiriella, "If the President resigns, we can appoint a president from Parliament." Fernando claimed the Marxist-Buddhist Janatha Vimukthi Peramunawas (JVP) party was behind the violence in the country and said this "thug politics" should not be allowed.

Closely monitoring situation: Rights body

The UN Human Rights Office has said it was closely following developments in Sri Lanka and urged the authorities to engage in a meaningful dialogue with political parties and civil society to find a solution to the deepening economic crisis.