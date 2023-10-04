Lanka rejects int'l probe into Easter bombings

PTI

Colombo, October 3

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe has ruled out having an international-aided independent probe into the 2019 Easter bombings by a local Islamist extremist group as he slammed the Western media for its double standards. The attacks had left nearly 270 people dead.

Recently, UK's Channel 4 television station aired a documentary, alleging involvement and complicity of certain government officials in the attacks. It called the attacks a "crafted act” aimed at forcing a political change in favour of the then-powerful Rajapaksa brothers.

During a fiery interview with the German state-owned broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) against the backdrop of Channel 4's allegations, Wickremesinghe said Sri Lanka would not have any international inquiry into the Easter blasts. "It is out," he said.

Referring to an FBI report on the terror attack, Wickremesinghe said, “No one outside was involved." “We had the FBI, we had the British Police, the Australians, Indians, Chinese and the Pakistanis. If those secret services have given reports, what are these allegations?” he questioned the interviewer.

