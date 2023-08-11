Lanka says will join RCEP bloc

Colombo, August 10
President Ranil Wickremesinghe said on Thursday that Sri Lanka sought to join the Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership (RCEP) trade bloc comprising major economies like China and Japan as the country strives to rebuild its crisis-hit economy.
Addressing the 56th anniversary of the Association of South East Asian Nations held at Indonesia's embassy in Colombo, he said Sri Lanka would work closely with ASEAN nations. “Sri Lanka's economic focus should now turn towards the East, given the rapid development in that region,” he said.
