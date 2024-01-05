Lanka to deploy ship in Red Sea

PTI

Colombo, January 4

President Ranil Wickremesinghe has announced that Sri Lanka will provide a Navy vessel to fight attacks by Houthi rebels on merchant ships in the Red Sea, joining countries like India in protecting the key waterway for global trade.

The Iran-backed Houthi rebels have launched more than 20 attacks on merchant ships in recent weeks, claiming to take revenge against Israeli strkes in Gaza.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Ranil Wickremesinghe #Sri Lanka