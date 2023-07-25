Lankan Prez calls meet on Tamil reconciliation

PTI

Colombo, July 24

Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe will convene an all-party meeting on Wednesday on the National Reconciliation Programme that seeks to address the thorny issue of ethnic reconciliation of minority Tamils in the island nation, an official statement said on Monday, days after his visit to India.

"An all-party conference, led by the President, is set to take place at the Presidential Secretariat on July 26 to inform party leaders about the National Reconciliation Programme,” a statement released by the President's Media Division said.

“Invitations have been extended to leaders of all political parties and independent groups with representation in parliament,” it added.

