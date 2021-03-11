Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa reimposes state of emergency

Colombo, May 6
Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa declared a state of emergency with effect from Friday midnight, said the presidential media division. The state of emergency gives the police and security forces the power to arbitrarily arrest and detain people. The decision has been taken to ensure public security and maintain essential services, the presidential media division said.
The move comes amid weeks of public protests demanding the resignation of the President and the government. Sri Lanka is going through its worst economic crisis in its history. Rajapaksa had declared emergency on April 1 also after a mass protest near his residence. He had revoked it on April 5.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Tajinder Pal Singh Bagga arrest LIVE Updates: Punjab govt moves 2 applications, wants Centre to be party to case
High Court adjourns hearing on BJP leader's case till Tuesda...
Path of diplomacy, dialogue should be the only viable option: India on Ukraine conflict
Counsellor in India's Permanent Mission to the UN Pratik Mat...
Former telecom minister Sukh Ram admitted to AIIMS after Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur calls on him
On the request of his family, the CM provides a government h...