Last-ditch effort to stop Israel overhaul Bill

Thousands of Israelis opposed to a judicial overhaul planned by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu marched through Jerusalem on Saturday, as pressure mounts on his rightist government to scrap a Bill that would curtail the Supreme Court's powers

Parliament is scheduled to start voting on the Bill on Sunday

Netanyahu’s religious-nationalist coalition says the judicial overhaul Bill is needed to balance out the branches of power because the court has become too interventionist.

Reuters

‘REASONABLENESS’ bill

It is an amendment to limit the Supreme Court's ability to void decisions it deems “unreasonable” made by the government and ministers

Proponents say this would allow more effective governance while still leaving the court with plenty of scope for judicial oversight. Critics say it would open the door to corruption and abuses of power

Why is it stirring serious concerns?

Israel’s democratic foundations are relatively fragile. It has no Constitution, in the one-chamber Knesset the government holds a 64-56 majority, and the President's office is largely ceremonial. So the Supreme Court is seen as a bastion of democracy protecting civil rights and the rule of law

