Last rites for Thai massacre victims begin

Thailand: Families of victims in last week’s massacre at a day care centre gathered on Tuesday at Buddhist temples in rural northeastern Thailand for the start of a shared cremation ceremony that marks an end to three days of funeral rites. ap
Video games may trigger heart problem: Study
Melbourne: Playing video games may lead to life-threatening irregular heartbeat in susceptible children whose predisposition may have been previously unrecognised, according to a study published recently in journal Heart Rhythm. pti
Aligarh varsity academic wins UAE award
Dubai: Prof Wazahat Husain, a leading academic from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has won an international award for traditional, complementary and alternative medicine. He said he was honoured to be representing AMU and India at the pinnacle of his academic career.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Gambia deaths: Syrup contaminants fatal, errors likely at Sonepat firm's end: World Health Organisation
Says shared lab analysis results of drugs with India | Gambi...
Amid 'rift', Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit rejects Baba Farid University VC's selection
Panel of three names for medical university post not sent