Last rites for Thai massacre victims begin

Thailand: Families of victims in last week’s massacre at a day care centre gathered on Tuesday at Buddhist temples in rural northeastern Thailand for the start of a shared cremation ceremony that marks an end to three days of funeral rites. ap

Video games may trigger heart problem: Study

Melbourne: Playing video games may lead to life-threatening irregular heartbeat in susceptible children whose predisposition may have been previously unrecognised, according to a study published recently in journal Heart Rhythm. pti

Aligarh varsity academic wins UAE award

Dubai: Prof Wazahat Husain, a leading academic from the Aligarh Muslim University (AMU), has won an international award for traditional, complementary and alternative medicine. He said he was honoured to be representing AMU and India at the pinnacle of his academic career.