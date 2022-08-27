Latvia brings down its Soviet-era monument

Copenhagen: A concrete obelisk topped by Soviet stars that was the centrepiece of a monument commemorating the Red Army's victory over Nazi Germany was taken down in Latvia's capital, the latest in a series of Soviet monuments brought down after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. The monument was built in 1985 while Latvia was still part of the Soviet Union. It has stirred a controversy since Latvia regained independence in 1991 and eventually became a NATO and EU member. AP

Moderna sues Pfizer over Covid vaccine patents

Washington: Covid-19 vaccine maker Moderna is suing Pfizer and the German drugmaker BioNTech, accusing its main competitors of copying Moderna's technology. Moderna said Pfizer and BioNTech infringed on patents Moderna filed several years ago. The company filed patent infringement lawsuits in both the US federal court and a German court. A Pfizer spokesperson declined to comment. Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel said the vaccine developer pioneered that technology and invested billions in creating it. The company said it believed its rivals' vaccine infringed on patents Moderna filed between 2010 and 2016. AP

SpaceX to connect remote areas with satellites

California: Elon Musk's SpaceX and T-Mobile are teaming up to connect mobile devices through a network of satellites, providing coverage to even the most isolated places. Under the plan, T-Mobile's wireless network would be routed through SpaceX Starlink satellites that are in low Earth orbit. T-Mobile said the vast majority of smartphones already on its network would be compatible with the new service using the device's existing radio. AP

Pop star Gulsen arrested in Turkey over a ‘joke’

Ankara: Turkish pop star Gulsen was arrested for "inciting hatred and enmity" with a joke she made about Turkey's religious schools at a concert in April. Critics said the move was an effort by Turkish President to consolidate support from his religious and conservative supporters ahead of elections. The singer in a video quipped that one of her musicians' "perversion" stemmed from attending a religious school, began circulating on social media, with a hashtag calling for her arrest. Gulsen apologised later. AP