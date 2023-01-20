Lavrov says NATO creating problems in India-China ties

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, January 19

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused the US-led military bloc NATO of attempting to make “overtures” to India to create “additional problems” in India’s already strained relations with China.

However, the MEA declined to comment, saying that these were Lavrov's observations and that India’s bilateral ties with one nation do not impinge on its ties with others.

Speaking at his customary beginning-of-the-year press conference, he said NATO is not limited to organising life in Europe. “In June 2022, NATO’s Madrid Summit declared that the military bloc had a global commitment, specifically in relation to the Asia-Pacific region. It is clear that they are attempting to make overtures to India to create problems in its relations with China,” he said.