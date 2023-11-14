 Lawmakers urge Biden to stand up for US military's ability to freely operate in South China Sea at meet with Xi : The Tribune India

  • World
  • Lawmakers urge Biden to stand up for US military's ability to freely operate in South China Sea at meet with Xi

Lawmakers urge Biden to stand up for US military's ability to freely operate in South China Sea at meet with Xi

They also say that Biden should be ‘adamant’ that China ‘leans on Russia and Iran not to exacerbate the military crises happening around the world’

Lawmakers urge Biden to stand up for US military's ability to freely operate in South China Sea at meet with Xi

US President Joe Biden. Reuters file photo.



PTI

Washington, November 14

US lawmakers have urged President Joe Biden to raise with Beijing the issue of illicit fentanyl trafficking, coercive environment for American businesses and stand up for the military's ability to freely operate in the South China Sea during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping on Wednesday.

They also said Biden should be "adamant" that China "leans on Russia and Iran not to exacerbate the military crises happening around the world".

Biden and Xi are scheduled to meet in San Francisco on Wednesday on the sidelines of the APEC Leadership meeting. The White House is calling it a summit.

On the Senate floor, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer listed out issues, including fentanyl trafficking and the coercive environment for US businesses in China, that he thought Biden should raise with Xi.

"On the Israel-Gaza conflict in particular, we told President Xi that China needs to use its influence on Iran to stop them from acting in any way that would widen the conflict. China should play a positive and not a negative role in this delicate crisis,” he said.

"In fact, during my meeting with President Xi... I criticised the Chinese government for issuing a statement about October 7 (militant group Hamas' attack on Israel) that failed to condemn the killing of civilians. They ended up issuing a stronger statement the next day," Schumer said.

He asserted that if President Biden is "similarly firm that China should play a stabilizing role with Iran and Russia, I think it will make a big difference."     

The Senate majority leader felt that Wednesday's meeting between President Biden and President Xi will be a real test for China to show that they truly want a better relationship with the United States.

"I expect President Biden to be adamant, as we were with President Xi, that China must lean on Russia and Iran not to exacerbate the military crises happening around the world,” he said.

Congressman Rob Wittman said that President Biden must send a clear message that the US will not tolerate the People's Liberation Army's increasing military aggression or the Chinese Communist Party's "insidious attempts to advance their malign agenda".

Wittman, vice-chairman of the House Armed Services Committee and member of the Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, said after sending a series of US cabinet officials to China over the past year without any tangible outcomes, it was "baffling" that Biden was willing to meet with "dictator" Xi Jinping without making any demands.

"Any meeting between the US and Chinese Communist Party officials should only be held if China agrees to establish reasonable requirements to stop the flow of fentanyl, to cease all near-collisions and dangerous intercepts of US ships and aircraft, to cease harassment of Philippine vessels around the Second Thomas shoal, and to cease all military operations in Taiwan's Air Defense Identification Zone east of the Median Line," he said.

Congressman Mike Rogers, the chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, said Biden needs to clearly lay out the steep consequences China will face if its aggressive behaviour in the South China Sea continues.

"Xi needs to understand that the US will not be intimidated. We will continue to support our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific.

"President Biden must also stand up for our military's ability to freely operate in the South China Sea – China's dangerous harassment of our pilots and sailors needs to come to an end," Rogers said.

Senators Mitt Romney and Jim Risch sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken seeking clarification on whether the US invited Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee — who has been sanctioned by the United States since 2020 for his role in implementing Hong Kong's draconian national security law imposed by Beijing — to the leaders meeting of the 2023 Asia-Pacific Economic Community (APEC).

"Lee is claiming publicly that the US government invited him personally, and the Department of State has not confirmed or denied these claims,” the senators wrote.

"Instead, in its public statements, the department has only said that 'participating in APEC 2023 will be in accordance with US law and regulations, including with respect to sanctions'," they said.

In a speech on the Senate floor, Senator Chuck Grassley said China is increasingly aggressive in the South China Sea and the Strait of Taiwan.

"To be sure, our responses are being closely watched by all three of these adversaries -- Russia, China and Iran. This is a critical time when sending more messages of weakness would be very dangerous," he added.

#China #Environment #Joe Biden #Russia #United States of America USA #Washington #Xi Jinping

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Canada Police release footage of Indian-origin 'gangster' Harpreet Uppal, his 11-year-old son killed in gang shootout

2
Business

Raymond head Gautam Singhania announces separation from wife

3
Punjab

Over two dozen vehicles involved in pile-up in Punjab's Ludhiana

4
World

Sunak Cabinet rejig: Indian-origin Braverman sacked as Home Secretary, ex-PM Cameron returns as Foreign Secretary

5
India

TMC leader shot dead in West Bengal, assailant lynched

6
Chandigarh

Chandigarh's air quality deteriorates to 'severe' category; noise levels increase; UT Administration's cracker-bursting restriction goes for a toss

7
Punjab

Bullet fired by unknown person hits Punjab cadre IAS officer’s residence in Chandigarh, no one injured

8
Himachal

Pratibha Singh, son Vikramaditya visit Himachal Pradesh CM as he returns to Shimla after treatment at Delhi AIIMS

9
India

Bengaluru peanut vendor's savvy strategy inspired by Warren Buffett wins hearts online

10
India

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers

The pipes will be pushed in using the horizontal drilling eq...

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

The sentence is pronounced on a date celebrated as Children'...

Doyen of Indian hospitality Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

Had received numerous awards and accolades, including the Pa...

6 Delhi residents die as their car collides with truck in UP

6 Delhi residents die as their car collides with truck in UP

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Woman dies as fire breaks out at building in East Delhi's Shakarpur

6 Delhi residents die as their car collides with truck in UP

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

1,175 road mishap fatalities till October 31: Police

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Woman murders husband after fight

Lawyer's house, soap manufacturing unit gutted in Phagwara

Mystery shrouds death of youth

Vishwakarma Day celebrated with fervour; leaders pay obeisance at shrine

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title