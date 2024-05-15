Lawrence Wong sworn in as Singapore’s fourth Prime Minister

Singapore, May 15
Economist Lawrence Wong was on Wednesday sworn in as Singapore’s fourth prime minister in a planned political transition for the island state.
Wong, 51, succeeded Lee Hsien Loong, 72, who relinquished his position after two decades; both belong to the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) that has been driving Singapore’s economic progress for more than five decades.
Wong, who was the deputy prime minister, will be leading the fourth generation PAP politicians’ government as the Prime Minister and Finance Minister.
President Tharman Shanmugaratnam, 67, administered the oath to Wong, described by the local media as a low-key leadership transition.
Wong cited continuity, stability and the need to avoid disruptions as reasons for not making major changes at the minister (cabinet) level.
“With all other ministers holding on to their portfolios across the leadership transition from Lee Hsien Loong’s government to Wong’s, it also testifies to the consistency in Wong’s decision-making,” a news report said.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
First set of citizenship certificates issued under CAA, 14 people granted Indian nationality
Union Home Secretary hands over citizenship certificates to ...
ED arrests Jharkhand minister Alamgir Alam in money-laundering case
The 70-year-old was grilled by the federal agency for more t...
Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico in ‘life-threatening condition’ after being shot multiple times
Shots fired outside House of Culture in Handlova after a Cab...
Supreme Court slams Uttarakhand for ‘lackadaisical’ approach in controlling forest fires, calls chief secretary
Terming it a 'very sorry state of affairs', the apex court s...
Indian man in Singapore stole intimate photos of women known to him; sent them fake links to get to their accounts
Eshwaran has been sentenced to jail for phishing