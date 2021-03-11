Leaked audio suggests Imran Khan tried to patch up with Asif Ali Zardari ahead of trust vote

PTI

Islamabad, May 29

A leaked audio recording of an alleged telephonic conversation between former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari and real estate tycoon Malik Riaz Hussain has surfaced, in which Riaz was heard as saying that ousted PM Imran Khan wanted to reach out to Zardari for reconciliation talks, according to media reports.

The 32-second audio recording, believed to be the voices of Zardari and Riaz, respectively, has gone viral on social media, and comes days after Khan was abruptly ended his anti-government sit-in amid speculation that there was a deal struck between the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and the Pakistan Army.

In the purported conversation, the date of which cannot be ascertained, Riaz could be heard telling Zardari that Khan was sending him messages, the Dawn newspaper reported on Sunday.

“Today, he (Imran Khan) has sent too many messages,” the voice believed to be of Riaz told the former president, who in response says: “It is impossible now.” “It’s okay. I just wanted to bring this into your notice,” the Dawn report said, quoting Riaz’s alleged voice.

While the PTI immediately dismissed the audio as “fake”, members of Zardari’s party, the PPP said it “seemed genuine”, the report said.