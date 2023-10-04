Leave by Nov 1, Pak tells illegal Afghan immigrants

Islamabad, October 3
Pakistan's caretaker government has set November 1 as the deadline for thousands of illegal immigrants to leave the country or face deportation as the government intensified its crackdown against those involved in militancy and smuggling, Interior Minister Sarfraz Bugti said on Tuesday.
According to Bugti, 1.73 million unregistered illegal Afghans are living in Pakistan.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Should majority get all rights?' PM Modi takes swipe at Rahul's 'aabadi-haq' remark
Says poor largest segment in country, deserve first right on...
Delhi cops raid NewsClick scribes, arrest founder in anti-terror case
30 locations linked to news portal, journalists searched; di...