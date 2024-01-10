 Legal battle set to open at top United Nations' court over allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • World
  • Legal battle set to open at top United Nations' court over allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza

Legal battle set to open at top United Nations' court over allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza

Thursday’s opening hearing is focused on South Africa's request to impose binding interim orders including that Israel halt its military campaign

Legal battle set to open at top United Nations' court over allegation of Israeli genocide in Gaza

Smoke rises during an explosion in central Gaza, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, as seen from Israel's border with Gaza in southern Israel, January 9, 2024. Reuters



AP

The Hague, January 10

A legal battle over whether Israel’s war against Hamas in Gaza amounts to genocide opens on Thursday at the United Nations' top court with preliminary hearings into South Africa's call for judges to order an immediate suspension of Israel's military actions. Israel stringently denies the genocide allegation.

The case, that is likely to take years to resolve, strikes at the heart of Israel's national identity as a Jewish state created in the aftermath of the Nazi genocide in the Holocaust.

It also involves South Africa's identity: Its ruling African National Congress party has long compared Israel's policies in Gaza and the West Bank to its own history under the apartheid regime of white minority rule, which restricted most Blacks to “homelands” before ending in 1994.

Israel normally considers UN and international tribunals unfair and biased. But it is sending a strong legal team to the International Court of Justice to defend its military operation launched in the aftermath of the October 7 attacks by Hamas.

“I think they have come because they want to be exonerated and think they can successfully resist the accusation of genocide,” said Juliette McIntyre, an expert on international law at the University of South Australia.

Two days of preliminary hearings at the International Court of Justice begin with lawyers for South Africa explaining to judges why the country has accused Israel of “acts and omissions” that are “genocidal in character” in the Gaza war and has called for an immediate halt to Israel's military actions.

Thursday's opening hearing is focused on South Africa's request for the court to impose binding interim orders including that Israel halt its military campaign. A decision will likely take weeks.

Israel's offensive has killed more than 23,200 Palestinians in Gaza, according to the Health Ministry in Hamas-run Gaza. About two-thirds of the dead are women and children, health officials say. The death toll does not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

In the October 7 attack, in which Hamas overwhelmed Israel's defences and stormed through several communities, Palestinian militants killed some 1,200 people, mainly civilians. They abducted around 250 others, nearly half of whom have been released.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken dismissed the case as “meritless ” during a visit to Tel Aviv on Tuesday.

“It is particularly galling, given that those who are attacking Israel — Hamas, Hezbollah, the Houthis, as well as their supporter Iran — continue to call for the annihilation of Israel and the mass murder of Jews,” he said.

The world court, which rules on disputes between nations, has never adjudged a country to be responsible for genocide. The closest it came was in 2007 when it ruled that Serbia “violated the obligation to prevent genocide” in the July 1995 massacre by Bosnian Serb forces of more than 8,000 Muslim men and boys in the Bosnian enclave of Srebrenica.

South Africa “will have a hard time getting over the threshold” of proving genocide, said McIntyre.

“It's not simply a matter of killing enormous numbers of people,” she added in an email to The Associated Press. “There must be an intent to destroy a group of people (classified by race or religion for example) in whole or in part, in a particular place.”

In a detailed, 84-page document launching the case late last year, South Africa alleges that Israel has demonstrated that intent.

Israel responded by insisting it operates according to international law and focuses its military actions solely against Hamas, adding that the residents of Gaza are not an enemy. It asserted that it takes steps to minimise harm to civilians and to allow humanitarian aid to enter the territory.

An Israeli Foreign Ministry statement called South Africa's case a “despicable and contemptuous exploitation” of the court.

The ICJ case revolves around the genocide convention that was drawn up in 1948 in the aftermath of World War II and the murder of 6 million Jews in the Holocaust. Both Israel and South Africa are signatories.

In its written filing, South Africa says it went to the court “to establish Israel's responsibility for violations of the Genocide Convention; to hold it fully accountable under international law for those violations” and to “ensure the urgent and fullest possible protection for Palestinians in Gaza who remain at grave and immediate risk of continuing and further acts of genocide.”

A team of lawyers representing South Africa will present three hours of arguments in the wood-paneled Great Hall of Justice at the world court on. Israel's legal team will have three hours on Friday morning to refute the allegations.

Among South Africa's delegation will be former UK opposition leader Jeremy Corbyn, whose leadership of the left-of-centre Labour Party was stained by allegations of antisemitism. He is a longtime supporter of the Palestinian cause and a fierce critic of Israel.

Human Rights Watch said the hearings will provide scrutiny in a UN courtroom of Israel's actions.

“South Africa's genocide case unlocks a legal process at the world's highest court to credibly examine Israel's conduct in Gaza in the hopes of curtailing further suffering,” said Balkees Jarrah, the group's associate international justice director.

The UN court, headquartered in the ornate Peace Palace in a leafy suburb of The Hague, deals with disputes between nations. The International Criminal Court, based a few miles (kilometres) away in the same Dutch city, prosecutes individuals for war crimes, crimes against humanity and genocide.

Israel is back on the ICJ docket next month, when hearings open into a UN request for a non-binding advisory opinion on the legality of Israeli policies in the occupied West Bank and east Jerusalem.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Gaza #Hamas #Israel


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab

Punjab and Haryana High Court recommends judicial officer’s dismissal, suspension of another

2
Diaspora

'Why would they be hiding': Here is why 50 to 100 people got into a fight outside gurdwara in Canada’s Calgary

3
Punjab

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

4
India

Not hands, it was 'cloth or pillow', Bengaluru CEO Suchana Seth 'smothered' 4-year-old son 36 hours before being caught, says doctor after autopsy

5
Chandigarh

10.5°C, Chandigarh sees coldest January day in 8 years

6
India

1962 India-China war veteran Brig AJS Behl dies, last rites in Chandigarh on Wednesday

7
Punjab

Power debt piling up in Punjab, 97% getting subsidy this winter

8
India

PM Modi, UAE President Al Nahyan hail rapidly transforming bilateral ties; 4 MoUs inked on summit eve

9
Punjab

Charanjit Singh Channi, Navjot Singh Sidhu, several others skip Punjab in-charge meetings

10
India

4-year-old boy 'killed' by CEO mother cremated in Bengaluru; father performs last rites

Don't Miss

View All
Plastic bottle can have 3.7L toxic particles
India

Plastic bottle can have 3.7 lakh toxic particles

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 cr luxury flats in Gurugram in just 73 hours
Business

India’s ultra rich buy Rs 7,200 crore luxury flats in Gurugram in just 72 hours

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer thread
Amritsar

Now, safety guards to save bikers from killer kite thread

11.94 lakh passports issued in state last year
Punjab

11.94 lakh passports issued in Punjab last year

Stray cattle menace reaches airport, officials ‘unmoved’
Chandigarh

Stray cattle menace reaches Mohali airport, officials ‘unmoved’

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C
Chandigarh

Chandigarh shivers as day temp drops to 11.4°C

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season
J & K

At -5.6°C, Srinagar records coldest night of season

Diljit Dosanjh’s ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch
Pollywood

On his birthday, Diljit Dosanjh’s song ‘Love Ya’ featuring Mouni Roy has international vibe fused with desi punch

Top News

Shiv Sena split: Party constitution provided by EC real constitution; cannot accept Uddhav faction’s contention, says Maharashtra Speaker

Vertical split: Eknath Shinde faction of Shiv Sena real party; Uddhav had no power to remove him, rules Maharashtra Speaker

Shiv Sena (UBT) to challenge assembly Speaker's order in Sup...

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan decline Ram temple consecration invite; calls it ‘BJP-RSS event’

Congress chief Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan decline Ram temple consecration invite; call it ‘BJP-RSS event’

The Congress alleged that it has been made into a ‘political...

At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India

At Vibrant Gujarat Summit, PM Narendra Modi lists 10 key areas; asks global majors to invest in ‘pillar of stability’ India

Modi says that in a world surrounded by uncertainties, India...

Manipur approves venue for January 14 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but ‘with limited number of participants’

Manipur approves venue for January 14 Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, but ‘with limited number of participants’

Prohibiton under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code ...

NItin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Nitin Gadkari’s vision for Punjab: Travel from Ludhiana to Ropar in 1 hour, drones for farmers; state to be hub of hydrogen

Lays the foundation stones for 29 highway projects worth Rs ...


Cities

View All

Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Amritsar: Police bust US-based drug smuggling cartel

Patti: Relatives protest with body of transformer oil theft accused

Criminal Navdeep Tiger who unleashed terror in Gurdaspur, Amritsar nabbed

‘Avoid flashy colours’: SGPC sets dress code for granthis, raagis deputed in Sikh shrines

Unscheduled power cuts annoy Amritsar residents

AAP leader joins BJP ahead of Chandigarh mayoral polls

AAP leader joins BJP ahead of Chandigarh mayoral polls

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Chandigarh may have mayor-in-council, own MC Act; councillors pass resolution

‘Roads in bad shape’: Opposition slams Chandigarh Mayor Anup Gupta

Chandigarh's GMCH-32 begins minimally invasive heart surgeries, to train medicos

Delhi riots conspiracy: Hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case deferred to January 24

Delhi riots conspiracy: Hearing on Umar Khalid’s bail plea in UAPA case deferred to January 24

Delhi Police arrest wanted criminal from Punjab’s Zirakpur

Cold day conditions to reduce over northwest India from Thursday: IMD

Capital battles big chill as maximum temperature drops to 13.4°C

Minor’s sexual assault: Officer’s daughter, son get anticipatory bail

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl

Beware! Miscreants on the prowl in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: Gang furnishing fake bail bonds busted, 7 suspects in police net

Woman hit by speeding truck, dies; driver booked

Jalandhar: ADC asks officials to gear up for Republic Day celebrations

MP Harbhajan gives Rs 15L grant to Hansraj Badminton Stadium from MPLADS fund

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they were booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Ludhiana man, wife on the run after they are booked for attacking stray dog with sharp-edged weapon for damaging their car cover

Ahead of NGT hearing, 2nd phase of Sidhwan Canal cleaning begins in Ludhiana

Ludhiana District shivers as mercury plummets to 7.4°C

Central Pollution Control Board seeks more time to report Giaspura gas leak cause

Make water sample report public, demand Mangat village residents

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says DC

Plans to eliminate stubble burning in works, says Fatehgarh Sahib DC

Farmers burning stubble prone to lung cancer: Patiala medical college study

Six days on, three arrested for robbing mother-son duo

Patiala MC teams shift stray cattle to gaushala

Prof Amardeep takes over as varsity-affiliated colleges’ director