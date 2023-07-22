Legendary US singer Tony Bennett dies

Washington: American singer Tony Bennett (96), who had an enduring hit with “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”, died in New York on Friday, his publicist said. Bennett had won 20 Grammy awards, including a lifetime achievement award. Reuters

Joe Biden picks female admiral to lead navy

Washington: President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the navy, an official said on Friday. If confirmed, Franchetti, currently vice chief of operations for the navy, would be the first woman to be a lead a US military service. Reuters

#Joe Biden