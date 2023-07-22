Legendary US singer Tony Bennett dies

Washington: American singer Tony Bennett (96), who had an enduring hit with “I Left My Heart in San Francisco”, died in New York on Friday, his publicist said. Bennett had won 20 Grammy awards, including a lifetime achievement award. Reuters
Joe Biden picks female admiral to lead navy
Washington: President Joe Biden has chosen Admiral Lisa Franchetti to lead the navy, an official said on Friday. If confirmed, Franchetti, currently vice chief of operations for the navy, would be the first woman to be a lead a US military service. Reuters
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Search operation at Maharashtra landslide site resumes on third day; 86 people yet to be traced
The landslide at the tribal village, situated on a hill slop...
TMC accuses BJP of stalling Parliament, demands PM open debate on Manipur
Proceedings in both the Houses of Parliament have been paral...
Congress government in Chhattisgarh survives no-trust motion moved by BJP
The no-confidence motion is defeated by voice vote in the st...
Luxury car driver who crushed 9 people to death in Ahmedabad sent to judicial custody
The driver's father, Pragnesh Patel, has also been remanded ...
Brother beheads sister after she eloped with man of same village, carries severed head to police station
The incident took place in the Mithwara village in the Fateh...