Legislation introduced in US Congress for federal holiday on Diwali

PTI

Washington, May 27

A prominent American lawmaker has introduced a bill in the US Congress to declare Diwali, the festival of lights, a federal holiday, a move welcomed by different communities from across the country.

The Diwali Day Act, if passed by Congress and signed into law by the President Joe Biden would make the festival of lights the 12th federally recognised holiday in the United States of America.

“Diwali is one of the most important days of the year for billions of people across the globe, and for countless families and communities in Queens, New York, and the United States,” Congresswoman Grace Meng told reporters during a virtual news conference here soon after introducing the bill in the House of Representatives on Friday.

Establishing a federal holiday for Diwali would allow families and friends to celebrate together, and demonstrate that the government values the diverse cultural makeup of the nation, Meng, a Democrat, said.

“Diwali celebrations are a wonderful time here in Queens, and each year it is easy to see just how important this day is to so many people. America’s strength is derived from the diverse experiences, cultures and communities that make up this nation,” she said.

“My Diwali Day Act is one step toward educating all Americans on the importance of this day and celebrating the full face of American diversity. I look forward to shepherding this bill through Congress,” Meng said. Welcoming the move, New York Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar said, “This year, we saw our entire state speak with one voice in support of recognising Diwali and the South Asian community.”