Let’s fend off expansion of autocracy: Taiwan to India

PTI

New Delhi, October 2

India and Taiwan are threatened by “authoritarianism” and it is high time for both sides to engage in “strategic collaboration”, Taipei’s de-facto Ambassador Baushuan Ger said on Sunday while referring to the possible implications of China’s belligerent military behaviour for the region.

In an interview, Ger said Taiwan and India needed to join hands to “fend off” the “expansion of autocracy” as he cited actions in East and South China Sea, Hong Kong and Galwan Valley to wonder who the “real provocateur” for tensions in the region is.

Collaboration must Both are threatened by authoritarianism. Collaboration is not only desirable but necessary. —Baushuan Ger, Taipei’s de-facto ambassador

Following a high-profile visit to Taiwan by US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in August, China has been ramping up its military offensive against the self-ruled island of more than 23 million people, triggering global concerns, including in India. Beijing considers Taiwan as its breakaway province and it saw Pelosi’s trip as a challenge to China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. Ger said Taiwan appreciated India for standing up for justice, peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait in the wake of China’s military offensive in response to Pelosi’s trip.

“Both India and Taiwan are threatened by authoritarianism; hence, closer collaboration between the two is not only desirable but necessary,” Ger said. “I believe now is high time for us to engage in strategic collaboration, with enhancing trade and technology cooperation being one of the most feasible areas to begin with,” he added.

#China #taiwan