‘Let’s sit down and talk’: Pak PM to Imran

PTI

Islamabad, June 26

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday extended an olive branch to his predecessor and political rival Imran Khan, offering to hold talks with him if was facing “troubles” in jail.

“If their [PTI] founder is facing troubles [in jail], then I reiterate: come, let’s sit down and talk,” Sharif said in the National Assembly. “Let us sit together to take the country ahead. Let us talk...”

