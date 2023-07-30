LiFE mission event held in Nepal

ANI

kathmandu: The Indian Embassy in Kathmandu and the Indian Consulate General in Birgunj held a series of events on the LiFE mission, a global awareness programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi that seeks to create an ecosystem that will reinforce and enable environmentally friendly behaviours to be self-sustainable. ANI

WHO launches campaign on World Hepatitis Day

Geneva: To mark World Hepatitis Day, the WHO is calling for scaling up testing and treatment for viral hepatitis, warning that the disease could kill more people than malaria, tuberculosis and HIV combined by 2040 if the current infection trends continue. ANI

Scientists revive worm frozen 46,000 years ago

Washington DC: Scientists have revived a worm that was frozen 46,000 years ago. The roundworm, of a previously unknown species, survived 40 metres below the surface in the Siberian permafrost in a dormant state known as cryptobiosis, according to Teymuras Kurzchalia, professor emeritus at the Max Planck Institute of Molecular Cell Biology and Genetics in Dresden and one of the scientists involved in the research.

