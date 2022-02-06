Life-sized Gandhi statue vandalised in New York



New York: A life-size bronze statue of Mahatma Gandhi, located in Union Square near Manhattan, was vandalised on Saturday, an act strongly condemned as ‘despicable' by the Consulate General of India, triggering shock and disappointment among the Indian-American community. PTI

Yacht reportedly built for Bezos too big for bridge

Rotterdam: A giant, $500 million yacht reportedly being built for Amazon founder Jeff Bezos faces a delivery problem: It may require dismantling the historic Koningshaven Bridge, known locally as De Hef, in Rotterdam that is blocking its passage to the sea. Angry, locals are proposing to pelt the yacht with rotten eggs when it passes through. AP

70 years on throne

Queen Elizabeth II cuts a cake on the eve of Accession Day, the seventieth anniversary of her reign. AP