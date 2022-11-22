Little-known RSP emerges dark horse in Nepal poll

PTI

Kathmandu, November 21

The Rastriya Swatantra Party (RSP), floated by a former television personality, has emerged as the dark horse in the Nepal elections, coming third behind heavyweights like the Nepali Congress and the CPN-UML, and leading in seven constituencies.

The counting of votes started after elections to House of Representatives and seven provincial assemblies were held on Sunday. According to the Election Commission, about 61% polling was recorded across the Himalayan nation.

The RSP has been floated by Rabi Lamichhane, a 48-year-old former television personality, who shot to fame while attempting to set the Guinness world record for hosting the longest-ever marathon talk show in 2013.

The ruling Nepali Congress (NC), which has so far won in one constituency, is leading in 32 constituencies, while CPN-UML led by former prime minister KP Sharma Oli is leading in 17 constituencies.

Prem Bahadur Maharjan of the CPN-UML won from Lalitpur-2 constituency, according to the Election Commission sources, as the party bagged its first seat from the constituency. The RSP is leading in 7 constituencies. Its impressive performance is a wake-up call for larger parties, like the NC and the CPN-UML, observers said.