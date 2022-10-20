 Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt : The Tribune India

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

47-year-old outgoing PM will stay in charge until her successor is elected by the governing Tory party; leadership election to be completed by next week

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

British Prime Minister Liz Truss announces her resignation, outside Number 10 Downing Street, in London, Britain, on October 20, 2022. Reuters



Reuters

London, October 20

Embattled British Prime Minister Liz Truss on Thursday resigned as the Conservative Party leader saying she can no longer deliver the mandate she was elected on last month, ending her tenure at 10 Downing Street in London after just 45 days in the job following an open revolt against her chaotic leadership.

The 47-year-old outgoing prime minister will stay in charge until her successor is elected by the governing Tory party, with a speeded-up leadership election to be completed by next week.

Her former leadership rival, Rishi Sunak, is seen as a frontrunner in that race but a consensus within a divided Tory party remains elusive, with the Opposition Labour Party renewing calls for an immediate general election.

“I recognise though that given the situation, I cannot deliver the mandate on which I was elected by the Conservative Party,” Truss said in a brief statement outside 10 Downing Street.

The embattled leader said she had spoken to King Charles III to notify him of her resignation and also met the 1922 Committee chair Sir Graham Brady, in charge of Tory leadership elections.

“We have agreed that there will be a leadership election to be completed within the next week. This will ensure that we remain on a path to deliver our fiscal plans and maintain our countries economic stability and national security. I will remain as Prime Minister until a successor has been chosen,” added Truss.

A downcast Truss, who stepped out of 10 Downing Street with her husband, said she had taken over at a time of great instability but ultimately admitted she had failed in her mission to deliver her economic agenda.

Truss was Britain’s third female Prime Minister after Margaret Thatcher and Theresa May.

Sunak, who lost out to Truss’ now failed tax-cutting agenda in the leadership race last month, is seen as a key contender to step up to the post. But the picture remains extremely uncertain due to deep infighting within Tory ranks.

Loyalists of former prime minister Boris Johnson believe the party should bring him back, given his solid electoral mandate from the 2019 general election. However, Truss’ current troubles are themselves reminiscent of how Johnson was dragged out of office and forced to resign in early July amid an open revolt by a growing number of his MPs and ministers.

The latest turmoil comes a day after Suella Braverman’s explosive exit from the Cabinet after admitting a breach of the ministerial code by discussing government policy in private emails and a scathing parting attack on her boss.

“Not only have we broken key pledges that were promised to our voters, but I have had serious concerns about this government’s commitment to honouring manifesto commitments, such as reducing overall migration numbers and stopping illegal migration, particularly the dangerous small boat crossings,” the Indian-origin former Home Secretary wrote in her resignation letter.

Her exit came over what experts believe was a relatively low-level ministerial breach but reflects more serious differences between Braverman and Truss over the country’s immigration policy.

The outgoing prime minister attempted to move on from the latest crisis by swiftly appointing Grant Shapps as the new Home Secretary. But coming just days after she sacked Kwasi Kwarteng as chancellor and brought in Jeremy Hunt who has since reversed all of her economic agenda, the latest Cabinet upheaval was widely expected to only speed up Truss’ exit from 10 Downing Street.

To make matters even worse, the Speaker of the House of Commons ordered an investigation into reports of bullying and manhandling of some Tory MPs being made to vote with the government on an Opposition motion on Wednesday night.

Confusion erupted after Labour tabled a vote on whether MPs should get a say on the government’s fracking plans to drill for gas. Conservative MPs were initially told the vote would be treated as a test of loyalty to the government, a so-called motion of confidence, and if they did not oppose the Opposition Labour motion they could face disciplinary action from the parliamentary party.

Chaotic scenes were caught on camera in the voting lobby of the Commons as whips tried to get Tory MPs to oppose the Labour motion. There were reports of further resignations from Truss’ top team, which were later withdrawn.

The Labour Leader, Sir Keir Starmer, has renewed his call for a general election as the only way out of the “pathetic squabbles” within the governing party.

“All the failures of the past 12 years have now come to the boil,” he said at an event in Brighton, with reference to the Tory-led government’s term in office. PTI

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Bathinda

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

2
Nation

Russia-Ukraine War: India asks citizens to leave Ukraine immediately

3
Chandigarh

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

4
Punjab

CM Bhagwant Mann pays surprise visit to Rajindra hospital, asks administration no to make it a referral institute

5
Punjab

Punjab Govt likely to release 4% DA

6
Diaspora

Video: Indians dancing like ‘desi rockstars’ on Punjabi song block New York road for wedding procession, video goes viral, netizens say ‘money power’

7
Comment 60 YEARS OF 1962 WAR

India lost and learnt

8
Haryana

BJP leaders attend online Satsang organised by rape convict Gurmeet Ram Rahim

9
Patiala

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha

10
Punjab

Punjab Govt digs in heels, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal to stay as PAU VC

Don't Miss

View All
Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall
Himachal

Tourists throng Rohtang Pass after snowfall

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit
Diaspora

Canadian citizenship for 300,000 people by March 2023, Indians to benefit

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concurs
Trending

Guinness World Records officially declares Monday ‘worst day of the week’, Netizens out-and-out concur

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’
Trending

Daddy rocked, daughter shocked: Father roasts girl over ‘scoring’ ‘B-’ on blood group report in comparison with her friend’s ‘A+’

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning ~260-crore private jet
Lifestyle

Akshay Kumar refutes reports of owning Rs 260-crore private jet

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage
Trending

Video: US woman saves for 30 years to fund her Rs 2 crore trip to see Titanic's wreckage

2BHK flat goes for ~95 lakh in housing board e-auction
Chandigarh

2BHK flat goes for Rs 95 lakh in Chandigarh Housing Board e-auction

Watch: Siddharth Nigam mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits
Entertainment

Watch: Siddharth Sagar mimicking Ranveer Singh on Kapil Sharma Show will leave you in splits

Top News

Liz Truss resigns as UK Prime Minister

Liz Truss resigns as British Prime Minister after just 45 days amid open revolt

47-year-old outgoing PM will stay in charge until her succes...

Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

BCCI vs PCB: Home ministry will decide if Indian team will travel to Pakistan: Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Says players' safety and security an important matter

Himachal elections: BJP releases list of remaining six candidates; Maheshwar Singh from Kullu

Himachal elections: BJP releases list of remaining six candidates; Maheshwar Singh from Kullu, Ravinder Ravi from Jawalamukhi

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issues notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Executive members of the Bar Council condemn NIA raids

Simranjit Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Simranjit Singh Mann moves court against J-K admin's order denying him entry

Mann has been sitting on a protest in Lakhanpur for three co...


Cities

View All

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Mobile shop worker hurt as ASI’s service pistol goes off in Amritsar

Amritsar: Firecracker prices to remain high this Diwali

Amritsar civic body acts tough against encroachers

12 booked for changing girdawari of government land in Amritsar village

Amritsar: Protest by ministerial staff continues, enters 10th day

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Lured by better price, Punjab farmers sell paddy in Haryana mandis

Air quality dips in Bathinda, Amritsar

NIA raids 3 locations in Bathinda to probe nexus between gangs, terror groups

Punjabi boy with Canadian PR the prize, beauty contest in Bathinda leaves twitter fuming

NIA conducts raids at multiple locations in Punjab's Bathinda to unearth their links with gangsters

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issues notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

NIA raids at lawyers' houses: Bar Council of Punjab and Haryana to issue notices to NIA officers for breach of privilege

Chandigarh restaurant told to pay Rs 30,000 for broken tooth

Chandigarh Police announces Rs 50K bounty on 4 GBP fugitives

Now, material from Chandigarh MC plant mandatory for govt projects

Fill PGI vacancies regularly: RS panel

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Covid: Delhi govt withdraws Rs 500 fine for not wearing masks at public places

Verka to supply 2 lakh litres of milk to Delhi: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Delhi PM2.5 pollution in winters has dipped 20 pc compared to pre-pandemic period: Report

Sidhu Moosewala killing: Delhi cops arrest gangster Deepak Tinu from Ajmer

Delhi CM recommends Raaj Kumar Anand's name for Cabinet berth

File to move abroad rejected twice, Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Jalandhar youth shoots self, critical

Sultanpur Lodhi girl Chahat ranks 30th in HCS (Judicial) exam

Surya Enclave residents meet Jalandhar Central MLA Raman Arora, seek flyover construction

Golden girl Rachna qualifies for state games

Act against Una-based unit for causing pollution: Anandpur Sahib MP Manish Tewari

PAU Vice-Chancellor appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal’s appointment citing University Act 1970

PAU VC appointment row: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann writes to Governor Purohit, justifies Satbir Singh Gosal's appointment citing University Act 1970

Stubble burning at 7-year low, Ludhiana still among top 10 most polluted

Ministerial staff to strike till October 26

Civic body ignoring poor condition of Sherpur Road

3 more contract virus in Ludhiana district

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Don’t turn Rajindra hospital into referral institute: Bhagwant Mann to admn

Patiala girl cracks HJS exam in first attempt

Patiala's rural areas see dip in institutional deliveries

DSP found dead of bullet injury in Nabha