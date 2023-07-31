London: Lata’s melodies play at Royal Albert Hall

London: After a gap of nearly 49 years since music legend Lata Mangeshkar performed a rare live concert at Royal Albert Hall in London, some of her most popular songs rang out at the iconic venue once again for a special tribute concert. “This is an extremely special moment for me, to be paying tribute to such a legend of the Indian music adored the world over,” said singer Palak Muchhal, who performed a string of melodies. PTI
Graffiti rejuvenates Kosovo’s concrete jungle
Pristina: Known as the capital of concrete, Pristina is trying to revitalise its dull and grey image with vivid graffiti on walls and buildings, helping transform public spaces into more inviting, vibrant areas. More than 100 artists from 28 countries have covered 2,000 square metre of walls at Rruga B (Street B) in the city with art during a festival over the past three days. Reuters
Railway Protection Force constable shoots dead his senior, 3 passengers on board Jaipur-Mumbai train
After killing his senior, the constable goes to another bogi...
Pakistani intruder shot dead in Jammu and Kashmir's Arnia sector
The area was cordoned off immediately after the incident and...
No law & order in Manipur; Centre must step in, restore peace: Opposition
Visiting MPs give memo to Governor, question PM’s ‘silence’
Monsoon fury in Himachal: Of collapsed buildings, shattered dreams
Market, houses in Rampur village extensively damaged due to ...
Sikhs in Singapore hailed for their contribution in diverse fields while retaining their culture
Deputy PM Wong says this while addressing the 75th anniversa...