London shooting: Girl from Kerala remains critical

London, June 1

A nine-year-old girl, yet to be formally named but identified as a schoolgirl from Kerala on a day out in London with her Birmingham-based family, remains in “critical condition” in the hospital after suffering a gunshot wound in a drive-by shooting by a motorbike borne assailant in east London.

The city’s Malayali community have named the innocent victim as Lissel Maria, daughter of Vinaya and Ajeesh of Gothuruthu in Kochi, who were having a meal at a Turkish restaurant in Hackney when she was shot on Wednesday night.

“We remain in close contact with our colleagues in the National Health Service (NHS), who have been working around the clock to provide urgent care to the victims, including the young girl, who I’m very sad to say, remains in a critical condition,” said Met Police Detective Chief Superintendent James Conway, local policing lead for Hackney and Tower Hamlets in London.

He also revealed that the offender who fired from a motorbike was riding a Ducati Monster, with a white body, red chassis and red wheels.

