ACCRA: Gold neck discs, a sword, a royal chair and dozens of other treasures looted during British colonial rule (1821-1957) were displayed in Ghana this week for the first time since their historic return from museums in London and California. People travelled from across the country to see the repatriated plunder in Kumasi, the seat of Asante King Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, known as the Asantehene. Negotiations for the return took over 50 years. reuters

Stavanger: A convicted sex offender is asking the Norwegian Supreme Court to declare social media access is a human right. The man who molested a minor and used the Snapchat app to connect with young boys was sentenced to 13 months in prison and banned from using Snapchat for two years. His lawyers argue that depriving him of his account is unlawful under the European Convention on Human Rights. ap

