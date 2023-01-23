Machu Picchu shut as Peru stir swells

Lima, January 22
Peru indefinitely shut the famed ancient ruins of Machu Picchu in the latest sign that anti-government protests that began last month are increasingly engulfing the South American country.
The culture ministry said it had closed the country’s most famous tourist attraction as well as the Inca Trail leading up to the site.
There were 417 visitors stuck at Machu Picchu and unable to get out, more than 300 of them foreigners, Tourism Minister Luis Fernando Helguero said. — AP
