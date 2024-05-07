Macron, EU chief press Xi to ensure balanced trade

Paris, May 6

French President Emmanuel Macron and EU Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen urged Chinese President Xi Jinping in Paris on Monday to ensure more balanced trade with Europe, at a start of a two-day visit during which Macron also pressed him on Ukraine.

Xi was in Europe for the first time in five years, at a time of growing business tensions that include the EU investigating Chinese industries such as electric vehicle exports, while Beijing probes French-made brandy imports.

The EU “cannot absorb massive over-production of Chinese industrial goods flooding its market,” von der Leyen told reporters after she, Macron and Xi held talks at a round table. “Europe will not waver from making tough decisions needed to protect its market,” she said. — Reuters

