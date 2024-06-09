Macron hosts Biden as two leaders try to move past trade tensions

Paris, June 8

President Joe Biden is being feted by French President Emmanuel Macron with a state visit Saturday as the two allies aim to show off their partnership on global security issues and move past trade tensions.

Biden and Macron attended ceremonies marking the 80th anniversary of D-Day on Thursday and met separately the following day with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Paris. The leaders both used those engagements to underscore the urgent need to support Kyiv's fight against Russia's invasion.

But Macron and Biden have often chafed at the pace of support for Ukraine, especially as the United States, by far the largest contributor to Kyiv's defence, was forced to pause aid shipments for months while congressional Republicans held up an assistance package.

The state visit began with a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe, including a wreath-laying at France's tomb of the unknown soldier, and a military parade along the Champs-Elysees leading to the Elysee Palace, where the two held official meetings and were delivering public statements. Later, there is a state dinner at the palace for Biden and his wife, Jill.

"Proud to be here," Biden said at the Arc de Triomphe. "A great honour."

Macron is expected to raise US trade practices that he has often criticised, including the Inflation Reduction Act, which favours American-made climate technology such as electric vehicles. —AP

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Joe Biden #United States of America USA