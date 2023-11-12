Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes near West Timor, Indonesia

November 12
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck near West Timor, in Indonesia, on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Israel-Hamas conflict: Israel offers to evacuate babies from main Gaza hospital amid fierce fighting
Two babies died in intensive care, say Palestinian officials...
Delhi's air quality remains in 'poor' category despite rain
Stage-IV of the Graded Response Action Plan has been impleme...
NGT raps Haryana, Punjab over lack of 'immediate' steps to improve AQI
The tribunal has taken suo motu notice of air quality in dif...
Woman climbs light tower during PM Modi’s rally in Hyderabad
The PM repeatedly requested the young woman to come down, st...