Magnitude 6.2 earthquake hits Indonesia's Papua

Jakarta, July 3
An earthquake with a 6.2 magnitude struck off Indonesia's Papua province, the national geophysics agency said, adding there was no tsunami potential.
The epicenter of the quake was at a depth of 33 km on land.
