Magnitude 6.4 earthquake shakes parts of Northern California; thousand go without power

Ferndale, December 20
A strong earthquake shook parts of Northern California early Tuesday, jolting residents awake, cutting off power to thousands, and damaging homes and roads, officials said. No injuries were immediately reported.
The magnitude 6.4 earthquake occurred at 2.34 am near Ferndale, a small community about 345 km northwest of San Francisco and close to the Pacific coast.
“Due to a large earthquake, widespread damages to roads and homes are reported throughout Humboldt County,” the county’s office of emergency services tweeted. “Be prepared for aftershocks. Check gas and water lines for damages or leaks.”
Authorities closed an important bridge in Ferndale that was showing damage, KRCR-TV reported. Some gas leaks were also reported.
More than 70,000 customers lost power in the area, according to poweroutage.us.
No tsunami was expected, the Humboldt County Sheriff’s Office tweeted.
Caroline Titus, a resident of Ferndale, tweeted video in her darkened home of toppled furniture and smashed dishes.
“Our home is a 140-year-old Victorian. The north/south shaking is very evident in what fell,” she tweeted.
“That was a big one,” she said in another tweet.
The earthquake came just days after a small magnitude 3.6 earthquake struck the San Francisco Bay Area, waking up thousands of people before 4 am Saturday and causing minor damage.
That earthquake was centered in El Cerrito, about a 25-km drive to downtown San Francisco. AP
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
With Covid cases rising in US, China; Health Minister Mandaviya to review situation; states told to increase genome sequencing of positive samples
Such an exercise will enable timely detection of newer varia...
Delhi L-G directs chief secretary to recover Rs 97 crore from AAP for 'political' advertisements
The DIP quantified that Rs 97.14 crore had been spent or boo...
Delhi L-G has no power to pass order on 'political ads', says AAP; calls it 'another love letter'
AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bhardwaj addresses a press co...
Punjab schools to function from 10 am due to fog; new timings to continue for a month
CM Bhagwant Mann said decision taken in view of health and s...
Viral photo: Dream fulfilled, Lionel Messi sleeps fitfully with golden FIFA Trophy in his arms
Netizens have flooded comments section with messages hailing...