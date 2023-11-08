Magnitude 6.9 earthquake strikes Banda Sea region Indonesia: EMSC

November 8
An earthquake of magnitude 6.9 struck the Banda Sea region in Indonesia on Wednesday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake was 370 km (229.9 miles) southeast of Ambon, Indonesia, and estimated at a depth of 146 km, EMSC added.
EMSC had initially reported it as magnitude 6.8.
