Magnitude 7.4 earthquake strikes Alaska Peninsula region, tsunami warning issued

Reuters

July 16

An earthquake of magnitude 7.4 struck the Alaska Peninsula region early on Sunday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Earthquake of Magnitude:7.0, Occurred on 16-07-2023, 12:18:18 IST, Lat: 54.59 & Long: -161.05, Depth: 10 Km ,Location: 801km SW of Homer,Alaska,USA for more information Download the BhooKamp App https://t.co/CadEzlQTFB@KirenRijiju @ndmaindia @Indiametdept @Dr_Mishra1966 pic.twitter.com/LmdAsXyyah — National Center for Seismology (@NCS_Earthquake) July 16, 2023

The US Tsunami Warning System issued a tsunami threat after the earthquake.

The quake was at a depth of 9.3 km (5.78 miles), USGS said.

#Earthquake #United States of America USA