7.5-magnitude earthquake strikes Philippines’ Mindanao; tsunami expected in Philippines and Japan

December 2
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck Mindanao, Philippines, on Saturday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said, at a depth of 63 km (39 miles), and tsunamis were expected to hit the Philippines and Japan shortly.
The Philippine Seismology Agency PHIVOLCS said tsunami waves could hit the Philippines by midnight local time (1600 GMT) and could continue for hours.
The Japanese broadcaster NHK said tsunami waves of up to a metre (3 feet) high were expected to reach Japan's western coast a little later -- by 1:30 a.m. on Sunday (1630 GMT on Saturday).
The US Geographic Survey put the quake at magnitude 7.6 and a depth of 32 km (20 miles), and said it had struck at 10:37 p.m. (1437 GMT).
