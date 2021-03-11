Mahinda Rajapaksa quizzed by CID over May 9 violence

PTI

Colombo, May 26

The Sri Lankan police have questioned former Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa and recorded a three-hour-long statement over the violent clashes between his supporters and anti-government protesters in the crisis-hit country that killed 10 persons and injured over 200 others, according to a media report on Thursday.

On May 9, violence erupted in Sri Lanka after supporters of the 76-year-old former premier attacked peaceful anti-government protesters demanding his ouster over the country's worst economic crisis.