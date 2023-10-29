Maine mass killing suspect found dead

Lewiston (US), October 28
The Army reservist who opened fire in a bowling alley and then at a bar in Lewiston, Maine, killing 18 persons, was found dead on Friday from a self-inflicted gunshot, ending an intensive two-day search that had the state on edge.
Robert Card, a firearms instructor who grew up in the area, was found dead in nearby Lisbon Falls, Governor Janet Mills said at a Friday night news conference.
“Like many people, I’m breathing a sigh of relief tonight knowing that Robert Card is no longer a threat to anyone,” Mills said.
Card appeared to have died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, Maine Public Safety Commissioner Mike Sauschuck told reporters at a late-night briefing. He did not say how long the suspect was thought to have been dead or what led authorities to locate his body. — Agencies
